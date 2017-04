Buckner International | Transforming Lives with Christian Values

Buckner transforms the lives of vulnerable children, enriches the lives of senior adults, and builds strong families through Christ-centered values. Buckner International is a global ministry dedicated to the transformation and restoration of the lives we serve. We are a Christ-centered organization that delivers redemptive ministry to the most vulnerable from the beginning to the ending of life. Our mission: Buckner International transforms the lives of vulnerable children, enriches the lives of senior adults and builds strong families through Christ-centered values. || Our vision: Buckner International will become a global ministry maximizing resources and leadership to serve vulnerable children, seniors and families. || Our values: Organizational values are critical because they define Buckner’s personality and provide our employees clarity about how we engage others. Buckner is: Christ-like, Servant spirit, Passion-driven